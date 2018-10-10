Child struck and killed by car in Walkertown while trying to get to school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKERTOWN, N.C. -- An 11-year-old girl was killed in Walkertown Wednesday morning while trying to get to school, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

The girl was hit by a car around 6:57 a.m. on Main Street.

A 1992 GMC truck was traveling north on Main Street when it hit the child in the roadway in the northbound lane.

Family friends and neighbors tell FOX8 the victim was crossing the street to get to her bus stop.

The child died at the scene.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools confirmed the girl was a student at Walkertown Middle School.

“It’s just hard, it’s painful to see something like his happen in your community..." said family friend Samantha Navarrette, "and to know that your kids are friends, and they’ve been to school together for years, and everybody knows each other and yesterday everything was great, everything was fine and his morning something this devastating happens.”

Counselors are on hand at both the middle school and high school.

The incident is currently under investigation.