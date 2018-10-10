Child fatally struck by truck, school bus in Walkertown identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALKERTOWN, N.C. -- Highway Patrol has released the identity of the child who was fatally struck by two vehicles Wednesday morning in Walkertown.

Laniya Sebetha Wright, 11, of Walkertown, attempted to cross over Main Street at 6:57 a.m. in a non-crossing walkway and was hit by a 1992 GMC pickup truck traveling north, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie.

After the girl was hit, she came to rest lying in the southbound lane of the road and she was immediately hit by a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools bus, Moultrie said.

Laniya died at the scene.

Family friends and neighbors said the girl was crossing the street to get to her bus stop.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools confirmed the girl was a sixth-grade student at Walkertown Middle School.

“It’s just hard, it’s painful to see something like his happen in your community," said family friend Samantha Navarrette. "And to know that your kids are friends, and they’ve been to school together for years, and everybody knows each other and yesterday everything was great, everything was fine and his morning something this devastating happens.”

Once the investigation is complete, the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office will determine if charges are filed, Moultrie said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools released the following statement Wednesday:

"The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools community mourns the loss of one of its students. The staff extends its condolences to the student’s family and to the Walkertown community. Counselors will continue to be available to students in need of support at Walkertown Middle and Walkertown High schools. "In an unfortunate and tragic set of circumstances, the student was fatally injured while crossing the street, and the school district is deeply saddened by this loss of a student. ... "School district officials will continue to cooperate with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigation. We will also continue to offer support to the student’s personal and school families."