Cheers! ‘Natty Ice’ unveils the 77-pack

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – You’ve heard of a 6-pack, a 12-pack, an 18-pack, and a case.

But Anheuser-Busch, which makes Natural Light, has just unveiled the world’s first 77-pack.

For a limited time, the beer maker is offering a hexagon-shaped box with 77 cans of the beer. It has a plastic lining to hold ice to keep the beer cold.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, as a nod to the year of our creation, 1977, we give you………………….the 77 pack. Limited time only in College Park, MD. pic.twitter.com/jm19DHVmoG — Natural Light (@naturallight) October 5, 2018

The company tweeted that it’s a “nod to year of our creation, 1977.”

If you want one, you’re going to have to make a drive or a call a friend in Maryland.

It’s only being sold in College Park, Maryland – home of the University of Maryland.

77 PACKS HAVE OFFICIALLY TOUCHED DOWN IN COLLEGE PARK pic.twitter.com/7CKAteA9sU — Barstool UMD (@barstoolUMD) October 8, 2018

According to the Baltimore Sun, one beer distributor received 200 cases to distribute to liquor stores in College Park.

“It was selling out as our guys were delivering it off the trucks,” Eric Best, general manager for Bob Hall LLC, told the paper.

Why College Park? Anheuser-Busch wouldn’t say.

Best told the Baltimore Sun it’s because College Park was one of the original introductory markets for the brand when it launched.

Barstool UMD has a different theory. They tweeted that College Park was chosen since the city is the largest consumer of the beer in the country.

Why did Natural Light choose College Park you ask? Because we are the largest consumers of natty in the country. Roll Terps — Barstool UMD (@barstoolUMD) October 8, 2018

“Natty Light,” as the beer is often referred to, is a popular choice among college students because of its price.

Best said the 77-pack costs just $30.