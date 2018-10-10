2 tractor-trailers involved in I-85 wreck after car driver falls asleep at wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A driver fell asleep at the wheel on Interstate 85, leading to two wrecks involving tractor-trailers, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers believe that the driver fell asleep at the wheel of a car while driving south on I-85 and hit the left-hand guard rail at about 2:45 a.m.

After hitting the guard rail, the car bounced back into traffic before coming to a stop.

A tractor-trailer then hit the car, side swiped another tractor-trailer and overturned.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The wreck shut down the left two lanes of I-85 southbound, near Exit 84, and is expected to remain closed until 9 a.m.