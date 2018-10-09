× Train crashes into tractor-trailer in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A train slammed into the front end of a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At 7:48 a.m., a truck driver was driving a tractor trailer on Glenola Industrial Drive with a load of cardboard.

The Norfolk Southern train was on its way to High Point.

According to police, the truck driver did not yield for the train at a train crossing with no stop arms.

The train ended up hitting the front end of the truck.

The truck driver suffered only minor injuries.