Train crashes into tractor-trailer in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A train slammed into the front end of a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
At 7:48 a.m., a truck driver was driving a tractor trailer on Glenola Industrial Drive with a load of cardboard.
The Norfolk Southern train was on its way to High Point.
According to police, the truck driver did not yield for the train at a train crossing with no stop arms.
The train ended up hitting the front end of the truck.
The truck driver suffered only minor injuries.
35.955692 -80.005318