Sapona Ridge members, neighbors and employees surprised at club’s abrupt closing

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- People golfing at the Sapona Ridge Country Club woke up this week to news the club and golf course were sold. What they don’t know is if it will ever reopen.

The people here have been asking questions since Richard Childress listed the club for sale a few months ago. Now there are even more questions from the hundreds hundreds of people in this community.

“For the last few months we’ve heard rumors. The rumors came true,” said Larry Priddy, who lives in Sapona Ridge.

A white sign greets people at the doors of the Sapona Ridge Country Club. It says, “Under new ownership. Clubhouse and facilities closed. Admin. office open for member pick-up.”

“I played golf out here Friday, took the weekend off, and got an email Monday saying the club had sold,” Jamie Anderson said.

Anderson has been a member of the club for five years. Now he’s cleaning out his locker.

“We practice out here, have a lot of camps out here, a lot of kids, we have a swim team. It’s just a really good community,” Anderson said.

They want it to remain a good community and they also want to know what’s next.

Larry Priddy’s backyard is the old course. He also has worked at the club for almost 20 years. On Monday at a mandatory meeting, he learned he no longer has a job there.

“Mr. Childress was there and he didn’t know, he couldn’t tell us a lot. It was just basically, the course is closed,” Priddy said.

Childress also sent a letter to members, saying since he bought the club in 2012, it has not been profitable. It also says he sold the club on Monday to a new owner. That new owner has closed all of the facilities for renovations.

“I’ll miss it because it gave me something to do. But I hate it for the full-time employees. They don’t know whether to go looking or if there will be something for them here in the next 30 days,” Priddy said.

We reached out to the new owners of the property, but did not get a reply. While nothing is confirmed, most people living here say the club is going to become a private home and will not reopen.