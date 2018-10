× Rowan County sex offender arrested on premises of a Davidson County high school

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Rowan County sex offender after he was found illegally at a local high school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Justin Dale Edwards, 30, of Salisbury, was arrested on the premises of West Davidson High School.

He was charged with felony sex offender on child premises.

Edwards was placed in Davidson County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond.