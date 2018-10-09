× Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces 2019 nominees, and you can vote!

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has finally announced the nominees for 2019.

Fans and an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry will select the Rock Hall Class of 2019 from a list of 15 iconic musicians and bands.

The following artists are the 2019 nominees.

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

John Prine

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Stevie Nicks

The Cure

The Zombies

Todd Rundgren

All nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame must have at least 25 of commercial recording under their belt prior to the nomination year.

Six out of the 15 nominees hit the Hall of Fame ballot for their first time. Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks and Todd Rundgren have never before been considered.

The other nine are returning contenders for the honor.

The Hall of Fame plans to announced the inductees in December with an induction ceremony on March 29, 2019.

How you can vote!

Yet again, music lovers and fans are invited to cast ballots and help decide who will join the Hall of Fame.

Fans can vote once per day at rockhall.com from Oct. 9 up until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.

The top five artists in this public vote will become a fans’ ballot which will be counted with the other ballots to choose the final inductees.

Already thousands of votes have been cast.

Here's an early peek at the Rock Hall's fan vote, which is usually a good indication of where it will end up. #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/6qmgqpVIcf — Future Rock Legends (@futurerocklgnds) October 9, 2018