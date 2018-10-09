Randolph road closures: Hurricane Michael rainfall could impact construction, delay roads reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The North Carolina Department of Transportation is working to repair the two roads in the area that remain damaged after Hurricane Florence.

Crews spent Tuesday morning and afternoon working on fixing the massive hole in the road on North Hampton Drive in Randolph County. It’s been closed since mid-September.

After Hurricane Florence, 81 roads in the state remain closed. Out of the 81 roads, 13 of them are primary roads and 68 are secondary roads.

Detour signs sit feet away from the gaping hole on Clyde King Road, also in Randolph County. Neighbors said they’re ready for repairs to be finished so they can use the main road again.

“It’s affected us about 20 minutes, we have to go around to Seagrove to get to places that we need to get to. It’s affected the school system and the buses having to get around,” Rodney Foland said.

With rains from Hurricane Michael approaching the Triad, the state says they’re going to continue to work and prepare for the worse.

“We’re going to treat it just like we did Florence,” said Aaron Saunders, county maintenance engineer.

However, the road closure on North Hampton Drive hasn’t been a bad thing for Randolph County resident Hailey Lee. She lives near the road and says the closure has reduced the number of cars speeding through her neighborhood.

“People fly through here all the time like it’s no big deal,” said Lee.

NCDOT plans to remain on schedule despite the expected rainfall and will reopen North Hampton Drive by the end of next week. The deadline for Clyde King Road was pushed back to the third week of November.