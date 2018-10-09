× Police release identity of Elkin shooting victim

ELKIN, N.C. — Elkin police have released the identity of the man who was shot Monday afternoon.

At 3:21 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shooting at 125 W. Robin Road.

At the scene, officers found a victim, now identified as 23-year-old Gustavo Reyes, of Elkin, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Reyes was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious condition.

Police arrested Isaac Hayes, of Elkin, in connection with the shooting. Hayes is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Hayes was placed in Surry County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting.