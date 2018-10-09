Man found dead in Greensboro homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Greensboro police report.
At 12:18 a.m. Tuesday morning, police responded to a shooting call at the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue.
Shaquan Montale Washington, 27, of Greensboro, was found dead at the scene.
Police said no suspect information is available.
The block is closed as police continue to investigate.
Washington survived a previous shooting two years ago in August 2016. In the 2016 shooting, Kedar Malik Muhammad, 48, of Greensboro, was taken in to custody without incident, according to Greensboro police. He was accused of shooting then-25-year-old Shaquan Montale Washington following a dispute.
36.072635 -79.791975