Paul is looking for a forever family

Paul is a vibrant boy looking for a forever family home. As an older brother he values his relationship with his sibling Elmer but wants the love and support of a stable home.

Paul loves playing outside, camping, learning new things and has dream of becoming a builder or architect in the big apple of New York City.

His child advocate and social worker Kayla Harless said that it is important for Paul to keep a healthy relationship no matter where he is adopted.

“He is strong, and he is a very good support for his brother,” Harless said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.