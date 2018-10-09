× NC man charged with dumping body of 59-year-old woman in container near road

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — Police have charged a man accused of concealing a woman’s death and disposing her body in a container near a Goldsboro road, WTVD reports.

Officers said the body of 59-year-old Contrena Wooten, of Goldsboro, was found inside a container on the side of East Holly Street around 11:15 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy will be performed by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Authorities have arrested 62-year-old Rocky Ashford, of Goldsboro.

He was charged with concealment, failure to report, and secretly disposing of a body, according to WTVD.

State Bureau of Investigation agents joined local officers to investigate the death.