More than 120 children rescued following human trafficking sting

Multiple law enforcement agencies in Wayne County, Michigan, helped rescue 123 missing children, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The human trafficking initiative happened on Sept. 26 throughout the county. The U.S. Marshals Service – Detroit Missing Child Recovery Unit, U.S. Marshals Service Sex Offender Investigations Branch, Michigan State Police and law enforcement officers from Wayne County agencies all helped in the one-day sting.

Out of the more than 300 missing children in the state, 123 of them were found and recovered safely during the operation, according to the report.

All of the children located were interviewed about potentially being sexually victimized or used in a sex trafficking ring during their period of time that they were deemed missing.

