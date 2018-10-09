× Man with gunshot wound driven to Winston-Salem Police Department after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Overnight, a man with a gunshot wound showed up in a vehicle at the Winston-Salem Police Department, police report.

At about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, four people, including the victim, arrived in one vehicle at the department on North Cherry Street.

Police confirmed one man in the vehicle suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Winston-Salem police believe that the man was shot on the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue where police found shell casings at the scene.

Police identified no suspects and have not made any arrests at this time.