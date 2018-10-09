× Man identified after driven with gunshot wound to Winston-Salem Public Safety Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified the man who showed up in a vehicle at the Winston-Salem Public Safety Center with a gunshot wound.

23-year-old Khalil Rahee Craig, of Winston-Salem, was shot and had a friend drive him and two others to the center on North Cherry Street, arriving at about 12:43 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Craig suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back/groin area. He was taken to the hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

Winston-Salem police believe that Craig was shot on the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue where police found shell casings at the scene.

Officers report the victim and friends were driving on E. 23rd Street near Jackson Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up. Someone in the SUV began shooting at the group.

Police said Craig and his friends “were less than forthcoming about any further information surrounding this incident,” according to a news release.

Police identified no suspects and have not made any arrests at this time.