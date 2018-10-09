× Man died after hit by car while walking across US-29 in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was killed after a car hit him while he was walking across US-29, according to Greensboro police.

At about 7:20 p.m., police responded to a wreck with personal injury on US-29 near Textile Drive.

A 2012 Toyota Camry was driving north on US-29 when Donald Lee Saunders, II, of Franklinville was crossing the travel lanes of the highway.

The vehicle struck Saunders. He died of his injuries.

The driver of the car was injured and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Police do not believe speed was a factor in this crash.

A crash reconstruction unit is working on this investigation.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (336) 373-1000.