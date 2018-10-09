Just in: Hurricane Michael becomes a Category 2 storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Michael has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is still forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane.

The distance between Hurricane Michael and Florida is quickly shrinking as the storm builds power.

Maximum sustained wind speeds have picked up to 100 mph, as of the 8 a.m. Tuesday NHC advisory.

The storm is about 365 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida, and moving north-northwest at 12 mph.

The NHC expects the center of Hurricane Michael to cross onto the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend Area on Wednesday.

The hurricane is expected to reaching Category 3 status near impact with the United States,

By Wednesday night and Thursday, the storm will cut through the southeastern United States.

The hurricane is expected to maintain at least tropical storm level strength as it crosses Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd of the FOX8 Max Weather Center..

"As Michael continues its trek across the Carolinas, rain will become steadier and heavier, especially during the day on Thursday," Byrd said. "Highs hold steadily in the mid-70s both days. A cold front will sweep Michael offshore northeastern North Carolina overnight Thursday into Friday morning."