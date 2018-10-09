× Homeowner cuts off most of suspect’s hand during home invasion

ONA, W.Va. — A homeowner nearly cut off a home invader’s hand in West Virginia Tuesday morning, according to WCHS.

The homeowner, Shannon Steele, said he heard a loud bang and realized it was someone trying to kick his door down.

Steele said he grabbed a machete and began swinging it after the suspect got in.

“I must’ve made contact because they said I about cut his hand off, old testament,” Steele told WCHS.

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said charges are pending against the suspect.