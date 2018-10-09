× George Taliaferro dies; first African-American player drafted by NFL

George Taliaferro died Monday, according to TMZ.

Also known as the “Jackie Robinson of Football” after becoming the first African-American player drafted by an NFL team, Taliaferro was 91 years old.

Taliaferro played at IU in the late 1940s. He was a running back, a quarterback and a punter. He left the school in 1949 when he was drafted by the Chicago Bears.

He made three Pro Bowls in 1951, 1952 and 1953 … and finished his career with 1,300 receiving yards, more than 2,000 rushing yards and 1,633 passing yards.