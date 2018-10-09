× Elkin man arrested after shooting victim survives assault

ELKIN, N.C. — A man was arrested after a Monday shooting that seriously injured one man in Elkin, police report.

Isaac Hayes, of Elkin, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Investigation found a possible location of the alleged shooter leading to Elkin police and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office arresting Hayes without incident.

At about 3:21 p.m. Monday afternoon, officers responded to a shooting at 125 W. Robin Road.

At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious condition.

Police have not identified the victim but confirmed the victim is in their early 20s. The Elkin Tribune reports the victim was a man.

Police do not believe this was a random shooting.

Hayes was placed in Surry County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Elkin police continue to investigate.