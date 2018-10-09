Coyote sightings in north Davidson County fueling fears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Coyote sightings in north Davidson County are fueling fears for people who live in the area.

In the stretch of woods between Welcome-Arcadia Road and Enterprise Road homeowners are spotting and hearing coyotes.

“It’s a noise I’d never heard before. It wasn’t no dog. It was really weird like a yip yip yip noise...like a laughing hyena,” said Larry Bailey Junior, a homeowner in Davidson County.

John Deal runs Animal Capture and Exclusion Services. Part of Deal’s job includes trapping and euthanizing coyotes in a humane way.

Serving as a wildlife damage control agent, Deal’s learned if you want to keep animals away, eliminate an easy food source.

“If they learn there is a food source in a subdivision, somebody’s putting out 20 pounds of cat food on the back deck at night to feed the raccoons or something, they are going to capitalize on that,” Deal said.

It’s also important to properly secure pins for livestock and keep a close eye on small pets.

If you spot a coyote, Deal recommends keeping your interactions to a minimum because more than likely it’s also trying to avoid you.

“No matter what the animal is they’re just trying to be an animal. They are not going to unnecessarily interact with humans,” Deal said.