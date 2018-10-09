× Christine Blasey Ford to be nominated for UNC-Chapel Hill Distinguished Alumna Award

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Christine Blasey Ford’s name will stand among others nominated for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Distinguished Alumna Award.

Ford, who accused now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, was put forth as a possible recipient by UNC-Chapel Hill Professor Jennifer Hu.

In the professor’s drafted letter of nomination, Hu writes that “what Dr. Blasey Ford did on September 27, 2018 was something that was extraordinary in how ordinary it was: she told the truth about a sexual assault she experienced when she was fifteen years old at the hands of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

Ford majored in psychology at UNC-Chapel Hill and graduated in 1988.

Hu shared the drafted nomination to invite the university faculty, staff, students and alumni to sign off on the nomination and sign their names in support.

It’s uncertain exactly how many signatures the nomination has received as many were deleted by an unknown person.

In one Google document hosted by Hu, the nomination has received more than 200 signatures.

The UNC-Chapel Hill community are also submitting signatures through a more secure Google form. The number of signatures submitted in this way is not public.

Hu said she plans to officially forward the nomination to the university on Sunday, Oct. 14.

In her letter, Hu writes that her nomination is not about “partisan politics.” Instead, she writes that it is about “recognizing that the simple act of speaking one’s truth, especially when that truth involves sexual assault, is an act of bravery.”

The professor describes Ford’s testimony as an an inspiration prompting other women to share their own stories of sexual harassment.

“By awarding Dr. Christine Blasey Ford as a distinguished alumna, UNC Chapel Hill sends a message to her, to our students, faculty, and staff, and to the larger community of the US and the world that we believe her—that UNC Chapel Hill believes survivors of sexual assault—and that we recognize the inordinate courage it took for her to take the moral and ethical stand that she did in testifying about her sexual assault experience in front of the world,” Hu writes.

Read Hu’s complete letter of nomination below:

