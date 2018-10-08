× Winston-Salem man accused of embezzling over $15,000 from King employer

KING, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is accused of embezzling more than $15,000 from his employer in King.

Police say Brandon Deshawn Albright, 32, of Tinley Park Drive in Winston Salem, embezzled the money from the 7-11 at 713 S. Main St. in King.

Albright, the store manager at the time, admitted to stealing the money from the 7-11 over the course of three days from Sept. 28-30.

Albright was charged with felony embezzlement and issued a $10,000 unsecured bond, pending a court date of Nov. 6 in Stokes County.