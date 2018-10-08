× WANTED: 2 inmates escape Kentucky jail after hiding in trash cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities in Kentucky are searching for two inmates who escaped Saturday night, WHAS11 reported.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt, minimum security inmates working in the jail kitchen, hid in trash cans that were taken outside the jail for disposal.

Someone saw the two climbing out of the trash cans, and notified a corrections officer.

Stumler was arrested on Aug. 27 on charges of motor vehicle theft, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, felony drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunt was arreted on June 28 on a multiple felony burglary charges.