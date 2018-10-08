× Virginia duo accused of breaking and entering into numerous vehicles in King

KING, N.C. — A Virginia duo is accused of breaking and entering into numerous vehicles in King, according to a press release.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 30, King Police responded to suspicious activity in the Jefferson Woods housing development in King.

There they found and arrested two people, Darrien Craig-Maurice Palmer, 26, of Fairlawn, Virginia, and Margarita Lised Aguilar-Salmanca, 24, of Pulaski, Virginia.

The pair is accused of entering numerous unlocked vehicles and and stealing items and cash in Jefferson Woods from approximately 10 residences.

The suspects were driving a black Mazda 3 with Virginia license plate.

Numerous stolen items were found inside the suspects’ vehicle including cash, ammunition, cell phones, credit cards, keys and key fobs, and other items.

An investigation revealed that Aguilar-Salmanca was driving the car and would park on the street with lights off as Palmer went through yards from house to house finding vehicles that were unlocked.

He would signal to Aguilar-Salmanca who moved the vehicle closer to him where he could unload the items he stole as they progressed through the neighborhood.

The suspects have ties to criminal street gangs, where the stolen money and valuables are believed to be received, police said.

The two were arrested and initially charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and felony larceny from a motor vehicle. They were each issued a $10,000 secured bond, pending court in Forsyth County on Nov. 18.

Additional charges will be forthcoming, police said.

The public is reminded to keep their vehicles locked and also to keep all cash, guns, and other items of value out of their vehicles when parked overnight, and to report any and all suspicious activity occurring in their neighborhoods as soon as possible.

If residents learn that items are missing from their vehicles during the night of Sept. 29 through the morning of Sept. 30, please call and report to King Police as soon as possible.