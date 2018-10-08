× Trump hosts Kavanaugh for ceremonial Supreme Court swearing-in

WASHINGTON — Incoming Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in a ceremonial swearing-in with President Donald Trump at the White House Monday evening.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in the East Room — the same location where the president first announced Kavanaugh’s nomination 13 weeks ago.

Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday, earning 50 “yes” votes — the fewest for any Supreme Court justice in the modern era. The process was marred accusations of sexual assault and misconduct dredged up weeks before senators cast their votes. He denied all the allegations.

Earlier Monday, Trump claimed the accusations against Kavanaugh were a “hoax set up by the Democrats.” He also blamed “evil” people for putting Kavanaugh in a “disgraceful situation” during his confirmation process. The president had at one point previously been conciliatory toward Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before Congress alleging that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her. Trump, at the time of the testimony, called Ford a “good witness” and said he respected her position very much.

Kavanaugh was administered the official Constitutional Oath and Judicial Oath by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired Justice Anthony Kennedy shortly after being confirmed by the Senate.

It’s unclear whether Kavanaugh will speak during the East Room ceremony.

The latest justice to join the bench, Neil Gorsuch, spoke last year during his swearing-in at the White House Rose Garden. Justice Samuel Alito spoke at his swearing-in as well. However, Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan did not offer remarks during their respective swearing-in ceremonies, opting, instead, to speak at receptions with then-President Barack Obama regarding their appointments.