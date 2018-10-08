In Monday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses how public school teacher jobs have still not recovered since the Great Recession, Facebook's plans to use Instagram location history for targetted ads and middle wage jobs which appear to be left out of expected job growth.
Teaching jobs yet to recover since Great Recession, Instagram data to fuel targeted ads and more
-
Wells Fargo to shed 26,000 jobs, Kohls now hiring 90,000 for holidays and more
-
Nike sales up after Colin Kaepernick ad, stadiums drop food costs to boost attendance and more
-
Insurance advice with Florence in mind, airlines help travelers change plans amid hurricane and more
-
Elon Musk face fraud charges, Trump tax cuts up for vote to become permanent and more
-
Truck driver shortage hits the oil industry, NC feels the benefits of startups and more
-
-
Cheaper Wi-Fi may be on its way, stocks react to Nike’s Colin Kaepernick ads and more
-
NC job market hits record high, pricey products may make you fewer friends and more
-
Walmart to sell 15-minute meal kits, North Carolina ranks middle for student debt and more
-
More companies introduce paternity leave, Facebook tests augmented reality ads and more
-
Poll suggests Nike’s reputation has taken a hit, Applebee’s rolls out 3 course meal for under $12 and more
-
-
Coca-Cola eyeing cannabis growth, iOS 12 released for iPhone and more
-
Facebook’s Messenger Kids faces fire over privacy laws, Sears to close more stores and more
-
Disney World ticket prices to vary by day, NC unemployment drops and more