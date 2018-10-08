Renovations at Carolina Theatre of Greensboro complete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After three and a half month renovation, The Carolina Theatre in Greensboro is ready for its close up.

"It positions us well to have a bright future," said Spencer Conover, director of development at the Carolina Theatre.

During the summer, Conover watched as workers tossed out nearly 1,100 old, green-colored seats and replace them with new red and gold colored chairs.

Meagan Kopp, director of marketing, said she feels the new seats are a big improvement and stays true to the historic character of the almost 91-year-old performance hall.

"Even though you walk in and you will sit in these bigger chairs that are more comfortable, I think you will notice they still fit beautifully in the historic Carolina Theatre ," Kopp said.

From the floor to the ceiling, workers freshened up the look of the venue. There's new red and gold carpet with a hint of purple. The concession stand is larger and has an improved beer and wine selection. The lobby's chandelier now has energy efficient LED lighting. And the patches on the ceiling have been repaired. The renovations were made possible with a $2.5 million "Set the Stage" capital campaign. Conover was thrilled that people got behind the project.

"It's been a little bit emotional," Conover said. "It moves me to tears of joy and excitement because it's a beautiful thing that our donors have done for this community-focused performing arts center."

The fundraiser also allowed the Carolina Theatre to buy a state of the art audio system. In past years, the Carolina Theatre had to rent a quality sound system.

"It allows us to direct the speakers to different zones and tune the sound for each zone so it's even coverage," Conover said.

The improvements will keep the Carolina Theatre as the premier place for performances.

"So when they come in, it's top notch and they will walk away knowing that they are a part of this history now," Kopp said.

The Carolina Theatre will open with "Casablanca" on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. There will be a free open house on Sunday, Oct. 14, and Sunday, Oct. 21. Both events begin at 1 p.m.