Person shot, seriously injured in Elkin

ELKIN, N.C. — A person was seriously injured in a shooting in Elkin Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Elkin police.

Officers went to 125 W. Robin Road after a report of a shooting at 3:21 p.m.

At the scene, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in serious condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. No information about a suspect or suspects has been released.