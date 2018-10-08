× Person shot on Lexington Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot Monday morning in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police.

At 6:43 a.m. Greensboro Police responded to 1403 Lexington Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to local hospital by Emergency Services and is listed in fair condition.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.