GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was hit and killed by a car in Greensboro Monday night, according to officers on the scene.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on North O. Henry Boulevard near Textile Drive.

The driver of the car was injured and taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Greensboro police have not released the identities of the driver or the deceased.

