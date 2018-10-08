× North Carolina farmers still recovering from Florence

RALEIGH, N.C. — Fall should be a time of harvest for North Carolina farmers but many are left to salvage what’s left after Florence devastated their crops, WTVD reports.

Florence devastated Moore’s Produce in Meadow, Johnston County, a 40-acre farm.

“What it didn’t drown, the wind and the rain just beat the leaves off the plants. The plants were stressed out real bad,” Garrett Strickland with Moore’s Produce said. “They just died.”

The North Carolina Farm Bureau estimates the state sustained $1.2 billion in agricultural damages in Florence, that’s double the damage from Matthew.

Dennis Lee of Debra Lee’s Produce told WTVD that nearly all of his crop on the 500 acres he tends was lost.

The NC State Bureau noted that even with government help, it may not be enough. Nor will the insurance, saying that most farmers can’t get insurance on their crops. Right now, it says it’s working on a state and federal level to secure as much aid as it can.

