New details released in weekend chase near Thomasville that ended in a crash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — New details emerged Monday about a chase and crash that happened near Thomasville Saturday afternoon.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said the chase started at a traffic stop with a motor vehicle violation. The original charge was a license plate cover violation.

The driver fled the scene and a chase ensued, lasting for about 2 miles. The vehicle reached in excess of 100 mph, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended with a crash at about 2:30 p.m. on Scenic Way at Windsor Circle, just outside of the Thomasville city limits.

Two of the suspects were arrested and are still in custody.

No word on any possible injuries.