Man hit by car, critically injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car Sunday evening, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Officers came to N.C. 62 near Sharpe Road at 5:15 p.m. after a report of a person being hit by a car.

Officers found Frank Lee Rankins, 58, of Burlington, in the roadway with obvious injuries from being hit by a vehicle, according to the release.

Police said Rankins was hit by a 1999 Ford Mustang.

Rankins was taken to Moses Cone Hospital for several broken bones and a head injury. He is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the Mustang sustained an injury to the hand. The driver was treated and released at Alamance Regional Medical Center.

There is no word on if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.