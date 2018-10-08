Man asking for money has Winston-Salem neighbors concerned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Concerned residents in the Ardmore Road community and surrounding areas have become leery of a man reportedly asking for money and sharing a narrative they believe is a lie.

“He got out of the car and approached me and asked if I could give him some money. [Said] that he was from Hawaii, because of the volcano I guess. He was told to go,” longtime resident Jeri Nelson said.

Nelson's encounter was three weeks ago and she says she did not think anymore of it until she saw other residents comment about it through the Nextdoor app.

Other residents told FOX8 they experienced talking to the same person with a similar story Sunday night.

Buzz around the community stemming from Nextdoor of the man soliciting for money to get back "home" now has residents reporting their individual incidents to local authorities.

One woman who did not want to be identified said she gave the person what they wanted because she did not want to be harmed.

“I knew at that point it was a scam. I didn’t know if they had a gun on them. I didn’t know what they were capable of doing because I’d never seen them before. I went ahead and gave them some money to get some food and that was the end of it,” she said.

Winston-Salem police wants residents to take heed of their instincts. Authorities said no one has filed a report but said if anyone has an uncomfortable encounter with a stranger to contact them.