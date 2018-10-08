× Lyft, Uber to offer free rides to the polls on Election Day

With the November election right around the corner, Uber and Lyft are planning to make getting to the polls one ride easier.

Both of the popular app-based taxi companies have announced plans for free rides to the polls on Election Day — Nov. 6.

Lyft first made its announcement on Aug. 23 with a two-part plan.

The company plans to give away 50-percent-off promo codes through partners that work to encourage voter turnout, including Vote.org, Nonprofit Vote, TurboVote and others.

Lyft also plans to provide free rides specifically to underserved communities through nonpartisan, nonprofit partners, including Voto Latino, local Urban league affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind.

Uber followed with a similar announcement on Oct. 4.

On Nov. 6, Uber-users can tap the “Get to the Polls” button to find their polling place and book a ride.

Uber wants specifically to make sure that people who say they don’t vote because of transportation barriers have no excuse. The company will provide free rides to the polls through their partners, #VoteTogether and Democracy Works.

Both companies also plan to do what they can to make sure people know how to register to vote and get people ready for the big day.