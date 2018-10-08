× Lexington shooting leads to arrest for possession of a firearm

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested after one person was reported injured in a Lexington shooting, according the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Davidson County deputies responded to a shooting on Tussey Road.

One person sustained a non-life threatening injury.

In this investigation, Gary O’Keith White, 51, of Lexington, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested and given a $10,000 secured bond.