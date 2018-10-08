× Karen Pence, America’s Second Lady, to visit Charlotte to campaign for local candidate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Second Lady of the United States will be in Charlotte Monday, campaigning for a local candidate, WSOC reports.

Karen Pence is join a bus tour supporting GOP Congressional candidate Mark Harris.

The rally starts at 10 a.m. at UNC-Charlotte’s Center City campus.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the rally is free, but you still need a ticket to get in, according to WSOC. They are available online.