Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen; expected to become major hurricane

Hurricane Michael continues to strengthen as it heads into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm is located about 520 miles south of Apalachicola, Florida.

The storm is moving north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

A northward to north-northwestward track at a slightly faster speed is expected through Tuesday night, followed by a northeastward motion on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, the center of Michael will move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening, then move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and Tuesday night. The center of Michael is expected to move inland over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area on Wednesday, and then move northeastward across the southeastern United States Wednesday night and Thursday.

Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Michael is forecast to become a major hurricane by Tuesday or Tuesday night.

Summary of watches and warnings in effect:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida to Anclote River Florida

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* Anclote River Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

* Alabama/Florida border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Alabama/Florida border to Suwannee River Florida

* The Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Alabama/Florida border to the Mississippi/Alabama border

* Suwanee River Florida to Chassahowitzka Florida

* The Cuban province of the Isle of Youth

* The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Chassahowitzka to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

* Mississippi/Alabama border to the Mouth of the Pearl River