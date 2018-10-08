City of High Point to start towing junk cars from properties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point will start towing away junk cars from private properties.

Abandoned cars are not allowed to sit at residences in the city limits.

"You have to get rid of it. It's not allowed," said Lori Loosemore, High Point Code Enforcement manager. "It would be in violation of city ordinance if it's partially dismantled or wrecked, does not display a current license tag, cannot be self propelled."

Not only are these cars an eyesore but a health hazard as well.

"It can also contribute to public nuisance, overgrown grass and the breeding ground for rats or other little animals," Loosemore said.

City council passed an ordinance back in 2017, allowing the city to tow these cars from residences. Now they plan on enforcing it. These city is in the process of hiring a tow company.

"We'll notify the owner of the vehicle to give them an opportunity to get the car moved," Loosemore said.

If it's not done within 10 days, the car will be towed. This is all apart of a plan to change the city's image.

"To put more emphasis on cleaning up neighborhoods as far as housing and public nuisances," Loosemore said. "This is just another tool that the city can use to try and ensure the property values are kept up and the neighborhoods look good."

The city will starting towing on Jan. 1, 2019.