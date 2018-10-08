× Baby deer, drugs found in Lexington home during breaking and entering false alarm

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A breaking and entering call turned out to be a false alarm — until they found a baby deer and drugs in the Davidson County home.

On Friday, Davidson County deputies responded to a breaking and entering report at the 300 block of Grubb Road., according to a press release.

When deputies arrived, they found that there was no breaking and entering.

There was, however, a baby deer living in the home.

Officials also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the home.

Based on the living conditions within the home, deputies determined that it was not suitable for the child living there.

Wildlife officers took the deer and plan to place it in a rescue. They charged Ashley Marie Eller, 26, of Lexington, with wildlife violations.

The sheriff’s office charged her with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse

Eller received a $3,000 secured bond.