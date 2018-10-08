× At least 12 injured in chaos of gunshot report at Lil Wayne concert

ATLANTA — “Shots fired!”

That was the scream that sent the crowd of a Lil Wayne concert into a scramble to flee the area Sunday night, according to TMZ.

The shocking declaration came during the rapper’s show at Georgia Freight Depot at the A3C Festival.

KTRK reports at least dozen people suffered injuries in the escape, but, according to the festival, police said no weapons were involved.

A3C reported an “altercation” took place, which ended Lil Wayne’s performance. Organizers and officials are still working to determine what happened.

“This was a very unfortunate way to end what had been an otherwise amazing week of music, friendships, and connections,” A3C said in the statement.

Lil Wayne tweeted on Sunday, “Hope everyone at A3C is safe!!”

Hope everyone at A3C is safe!! 🙏🏽 — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 8, 2018