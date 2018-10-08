‘Almost a hurricane’: Tropical Storm Michael expected to hit Florida, southeastern US states this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Track the storm here.

Tropical Storm Michael is "almost a hurricane" and it's barreling towards the Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center reports.

Michael is predicted to become a hurricane on Monday.

After, the NHC expects the storm to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday before driving into the southeastern states that night into Thursday.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, the tropical storm held maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and was about 100 miles from the western tip of Cuba.

The storm is expected to speed up on its track to the United States.

The NHC predicts Michael to cross the eastern Gulf of Mexico Monday evening into Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the storm is expected to climb over the Florida Panhandle or Florida Big Bend area.

From there, Michael will continue northeast into the southeastern states Wednesday night and Thursday.

The NHC reported watches and warnings for a hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge in a number of areas in Florida and the Caribbean on Michael's approach.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Cuban province of the Isle of Youth

The coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Navarre Florida to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Alabama-Florida border to Suwanee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Suwanee River to Anna Maria Island Florida, including Tampa Bay

Alabama-Florida border to the Mississippi-Alabama border

Monday, 5 am: Here is the forecast track for TS Michael. In the FOX8 viewing area, rainfall totals could be as high as 3" to 4" over the next 5 days. #upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/kCoA1g22Kq — 🌬 Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) October 8, 2018

Tropical Storm #Michael is strengthening and it is almost a hurricane. Hurricane and tropical storm watches are now in effect for portions of the Gulf Coast. Here are the 4 am CDT October 8th Key Messages. Go to https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for more information. pic.twitter.com/BEkmH6UvQL — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2018