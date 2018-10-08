Alleged student impostor on UNCG campus concerns some students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- UNCG Assistance Chief of Police Richard Bailey said that campus leaders welcome guests as it is a public university. However, concerns raised on a social media app led them to start an investigation regarding a certain individual.

Students on an app called Wildfire complained of a male pretending to be a student, hanging out in academic buildings.

Sophomore Damari Wynn said non-students on campus is not unusual.

“It’s easy, especially if you have friends who have friends. Like, 'Oh, this is going on on campus, come see what’s it’s about.' You don’t need to get a Spartan ID,” Wynn said. “On the Wildfire app, they were talking about how multiple people had run into him and he’ll change his ethnicity or like his name or major depending on who he’s talking to and I’m like, that’s very scary.”

Bailey said that by law, campus-wide alerts are required for ongoing emergency notifications such as a weather event or a timely major crime situation such as a robbery.

“It’s very fact-driven. I can tell you in this case there was not a safety message put out because of the timeliness from when we got the information until the suspect was identified and his location was identified,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the suspect did not commit a crime.

UNCG police encourage students to alert officers if they notice anything or anyone suspicious by phone, through the LiveSafe app or utilize the 303 blue light emergency posts. ​