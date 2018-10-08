2 teenage girls arrested in shooting of pregnant woman that killed baby in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two teenage girls have been arrested after a shooting last month resulted in the death of a baby, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Jaela Hough, 17, of McLeansville, and Trinity Catalina LeGrande, 17, of Greensboro, are each charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, injury to real property and misdemeanor larceny.

At about 1:30 a.m., Greensboro police responded to a shooting at 3117 Henry St.

People were at a park area across from homes when a white older model Dodge Charger drove by, police report.

Rounds were fired from the car and one person was hit.

Police found a pregnant woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through investigation and an autopsy, it was determined the infant was born and later succumbed to its injuries sustained from the shooting.

The mother survived.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.