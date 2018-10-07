× Widespread fish kills predicted to continue for weeks in NC

Widespread fish kills have been reported in 15 North Carolina coastal rivers and lakes post-Hurricane Florence.

The state Wildlife Resources Commission predicted this week that the trend will continue for “several more weeks.”

Scientists said in recently-released report that they believe the deaths are due to flooding produced by Hurricane Florence, which brought massive flooding to some parts of the state.

“These fish kills, while unfortunate, are naturally occurring events that typically follow a major hurricane,” Chad Thomas, the Commission’s Coastal Region fishery supervisor, said in a statement.

The cause is not floodwater contaminants or pollution, the state report said. It’s a lack of oxygen in the water and it has spread beyond rivers to streams, canals, lakes and even private ponds, officials said.

The same phenomenon occurred after past hurricanes.

“Flood waters associated with Hurricane Florence inundated vast areas of swamp habitats that were naturally much lower in dissolved oxygen,” said the report. “As water levels recede, a flushing effect occurs. The result is a significant drop in dissolved oxygen in the main stem rivers and creeks.”

The fish trapped in such areas “became lethargic,” then gasped at the surface of the water before dying.

Thomas says the problem will resolve itself only after “water levels return to normal and water temperatures begin to cool.”

“These coastal systems are resilient and with time, the fish populations in the impacted waters will recover, as they did after Hurricane Irene in 2011,” Thomas said.

Commission biologists will continue to monitor the affected water bodies through November to get a better understanding of the extent and severity of the fish kills. Next spring, they will sample the waters to determine fish species composition and abundance so they can determine strategies for recovery of fish stocks.