Police searching UNCG campus for man allegedly posing as a student

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Campus police on Sunday are “actively searching” for a man who they say is posing as a student on the campus of Unversity of North Carolina-Greensboro.

UNCG External Communications Director Eden Bloss told FOX8 Sunday that police could be searching the library and other areas of campus. They are working to confirm the man’s identity.

A student posted on social media that she recently saw him in the School of Education building.

The man uses a different name and age with every student he meets. He also apparently has posed as a student at NC A&T University.

Eden said that 62 percent of UNCG’s enrollment is female and that some men try to use that to their advantage.