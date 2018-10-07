× Person shot, in serious condition in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A person was shot Friday night in Greensboro, according to a press release.

At 7:39 p.m. police responded to the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue in reference to an aggravated assault.

A single victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.