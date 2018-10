× One dead, one in custody after shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — One person is dead and one person is in custody following a shooting in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning, the Sun News reported.

Police have not named the victim in the shooting.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. at Riptydz Oceanfront Grille, 1210 N. Ocean Blvd.

No other information was available.